Hear Smashing Pumpkins’ new single, “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”

From the album Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, out November 16

Smashing Pumpkins have revealed full details of their comeback album featuring three-quarters of the original line-up.



Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun will be released by Billy Corgan’s own Martha’s Music label on November 16.

Hear the new single “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” below:

The eight-song album was produced by Rick Rubin at his Shangri La Studios in Malibu. Check out the tracklisting below:

1. “Knights of Malta”

2. “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”

3. “Travels”

4. “Solara”

5. “Alienation”

6. “Marchin’ On”

7. “With Sympathy”

8. “Seek and You Shall Destroy”

