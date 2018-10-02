Hear Sharon Van Etten’s new single, “Comeback Kid”

It's from the upcoming album Remind Me Tomorrow, out January 18

Sharon Van Etten has announced that her new album Remind Me Tomorrow will be released by Jagjaguwar on January 18.

Hear the lead single “Comeback Kid” below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The follow-up to 2014’s Are We Here was produced by John Congleton in various studios across Los Angeles.

Talking about on the inspirations behind the album, Van Etten says: “I want to be a mom, a singer, an actress, go to school, but yeah, I have a stain on my shirt, oatmeal in my hair and I feel like a mess, but I’m here. Doing it. This record is about pursuing your passions.”

Pre-order Remind Me Tomorrow here and check out the tracklisting below:

1. I Told You Everything

2. No One’s Easy To Love

3. Memorial Day

4. Comeback Kid

5. Jupiter 4

6. Seventeen

7. Malibu

8. You Shadow

9. Hands

10. Stay

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with David Bowie on the cover. The issue also comes with two exclusive Bowie art prints, including one previously unseen image. We pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, while elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on John Lennon, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Cat Power, John Grant, Blondie, Connan Mockasin, Billy Gibbons, Family, Stereolab and many more. Our free 15-track CD has been exclusively curated by Sub Pop and includes tracks by J Mascis, The Afghan Whigs, Mudhoney, Luluc, Low and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.