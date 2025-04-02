S.G. Goodman has shared a new track, “Fire Sign”, a taster for her upcoming third studio album, Planting By The Signs – which is released via Slough Water Records / Thirty Tigers on June 20.

You can hear the track below.

Says Goodman of “Fire Sign”, “After touring relentlessly for 2 years, ‘living like the sun don’t shine / on the same dog’s ass everyday,’ as the song puts it, I came off the road questioning my purpose and choices. People are quick to tell you that you are not working hard enough, but slow in telling you that you are working hard enough. That seems to be up to you, as well as your ‘why?’. Despite this burnout and other personal setbacks, I found the fire to keep pushing and to make what I believe is my best record yet. ‘Who’ll put the fire out?’ The only person who can put my fire out is myself.”

Goodman recorded Planting By The Signs at the Nutt House in Sheffield, Alabama, alongside co-producer Drew Vandenberg (her co-producer on 2022’s Teeth Marks) and guitarist/songwriter Matt Rowan. Bonnie “Prince” Billy appears on a duet, “Nature’s Child”.

The tracklisting for Planting By The Signs is: