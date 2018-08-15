Hear a previously unreleased Kinks track

"Time Song" is included on new 50th anniversary editions of The Village Green Preservation Society

The Kinks have announced a 50th anniversary deluxe reissue of their classic album The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society.

The package includes a number unreleased tracks and alternate versions, including “Time Song” which you can hear below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

“When we played a concert at Drury Lane in ’73 to ‘celebrate’ us about to join what was called The Common Market, I decided to use the song as a warning that time was running out for the old British Empire,” explains Ray Davies. “This song was recorded a few weeks later but never made the final cut on the Preservation Act I album. Oddly enough, the song seems quite poignant and appropriate to release at this time in British history, and like Europe itself the track is a rough mix which still has to be finessed.”

Davies mixed the track earlier this year and it is included on the new VGPS deluxe box set and deluxe 2xCD. The single version will also be available as a limited edition 7” exclusively with pre-orders of the box set via The Kinks Music Glue official store, and as a digital download single.

Launching October 4, there will be an exhibition at London’s Proud Central Gallery titled The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society which will run until November 18 displaying a selection of rare collector’s items including specially commissioned artworks by members of the band and vintage memorabilia, together with a collection of photographs documenting this period in the band’s history.

The Super Deluxe Box Set of The Village Green Preservation Society features 174 tracks in total, including 3 previously unreleased tracks and 55 previously unreleased versions. See full details of all versions and pre-order them here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The October 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jimi Hendrix on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Spiritualized, Aretha Franklin, Richard Thompson, Soft Cell, Pink Floyd, Candi Staton, Garcia Peoples, Beach Boys, Mudhoney, Big Red Machine and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Beak>, Low, Christine And The Queens, Marissa Nadler and Eric Bachman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.