Hear previously unreleased Jason Molina song, “Shadow Answers The Wall”

From the new collection of London recordings, Eight Gates

Credit: Aidan Moffat

Secretly Canadian will release a new Jason Molina album entitled Eight Gates on August 7.

The nine previously unreleased songs comprise the last collection of solo recordings that the Songs: Ohia and Magnolia Electric Co leader made before he passed away from complications related to alcoholism in 2013. Listen to “Shadow Answers The Wall” below:

The songs on Eight Gates were recorded when Molina was living in London around 2008, with the title referring to the seven gates of the City Of London. Some of them are fully-realised, others more unfinished. Check out the artwork and tracklisting below:

1. Whisper Away
2. Shadow Answers the Wall
3. The Mission’s End
4. Old Worry
5. She Says
6. Fire on the Rail
7. Be Told the Truth
8. Thistle Blue
9. The Crossroad and the Emptiness

Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Uncut – July 2020

Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Uncut – June 2020

So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Uncut – May 2020

