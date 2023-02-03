Hear North Americans latest open-sky marvel, “Classic Water”

North Americans return with “Classic Water” – the first track from their new album, Long Cool World.

You can hear “Classic Water” below.

Initially a solo project for guitarist Patrick McDermott, North Americans became a duo with the addition of pedal-steel player Barry Walker Jr. Regular readers of Uncut will remember the inclusion of the North Americans’ track “American Dipper” on our acclaimed 2021 CD compilation, Sounds Of The New West Presents… Ambient Americana.

This latest open-sky marvel finds McDermott’s languid acoustic fretwork accompanied by Walker Jr’s ravishing pedal steel.

The follow up to 2020’s Roped In, Long Cool World is released on April 7, 2023 via Third Man Records. Click here to pre-order.