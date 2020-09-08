Hear New Order’s new single, “Be A Rebel”

New Order have released a brand new standalone single, their first new track since 2015’s Music Complete.

Listen to “Be A Rebel” below:

Advertisement

“In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song,” says Bernard Sumner. “We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again.”

The single is available digitally now and will be followed by 12”, CD and a digital bundle, featuring remixes.

New Order will release the definitive collection of their 1983 studio album Power, Corruption & Lies via Warner Music on October 2, accompanied by individual releases of the four 12” vinyl singles from 1983/1984 that didn’t appear on the original album, beginning with “Blue Monday”.

See their 2021 tourdates below:

THE UNITY TOUR NORTH AMERICA 2021

*co-headline with Pet Shop Boys

18 Sep – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

20 Sep – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

22 Sep – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

25 Sep – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann*

28 Sep – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*

1 Oct – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion*

3 Oct – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory*

7 Oct – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

9 Oct – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre*

13 Oct – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center*

15 Oct – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

16 Oct – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

SPECIAL ONE-OFF LONDON HEADLINE SHOW

6 Nov – London, UK – The O2