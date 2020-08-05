Subscribe
New Order unveil new Power Corruption & Lies box set

Contains unreleased versions and rare live performances

Sam Richards
Kevin Cummins

Following their Movement box set last year, New Order have unveiled Power Corruption & Lies – 2020 Definitive Edition, compiling all the material related to their groundbreaking 1983 album.

The 1xLP/2xCD/2xDVD set includes the original album remastered and pressed on 180g vinyl; a CD of previously unreleased ‘writing session’ recordings plus the 1982 John Peel session; two DVDs of live recordings, TV appearances and a Channel 4 documentary; plus a 48-page hardback book of rare photos and original text collated by Warren Jackson. The set comes in a limited edition box designed by Peter Saville.

The four 12” vinyl singles from 1983/1984 that didn’t appear on Power Corruption & Lies – “Blue Monday”, “Confusion”, “Thieves Like Us” and “Murder” – will be reissued separately.

Power Corruption & Lies – 2020 Definitive Edition will be released on October 2. Peruse the full tracklisting below:

Power, Corruption & Lies – 2020 remaster (CD + LP)
Age of Consent
We All Stand
The Village
5 8 6
Your Silent Face
Ultraviolence
Ecstacy
Leave Me Alone

Power Corruption & Lies – Extras (CD)
Writing Session Recordings
Age Of Consent *
The Village *
5 8 6 *
Your Silent Face *
Ecstacy *
Leave Me Alone *
John Peel Session
Turn The Heater On
We All Stand
Too Late
5 8 6
John Peel Session Outtake
Too Late (instrumental rough mix) *
New York Session Outtake
Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1) *
Writing Session Recordings
Thieves Like Us *
Murder *
Blue Monday *
Blue Monday *
Album Session Recordings
Blue Monday Instrumental outtake *

*Previously unreleased

New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies (DVD 1)
The Hacienda, Manchester, June 26, 1982
In A Lonely Place
Ultraviolence
Denial
The Village
We All Stand
Senses
Chosen Time
5 8 6
Temptation
Everything’s Gone Green
Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, April 24, 1983
We All Stand
Leave Me Alone
Denial
The Village
Temptation
Confusion
Age Of Consent
Blue Monday
Everything’s Gone Green
Ceremony
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983
Blue Monday
Countdown – 1983
Confusion
Switch – 1983
Age Of Consent
Blue Monday
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984
Thieves Like Us
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983
Your Silent Face
5 8 6
Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983
We All Stand
Leave Me Alone
Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983
Love Will Tear Us Apart
First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983
Ultraviolence
Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984
The Village
Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984
Thieves Like Us
Blue Monday
Metropol, Berlin, 1984
Lonesome Tonight
Confusion

DVD 2
Play At Home – Channel 4 documentary
The Hacienda, Manchester, July 20, 1983
Blue Monday
Age Of Consent
Lonesome Tonight
Your Silent Face
Leave Me Alone
5 8 6
Denial
Confusion
Temptation
Thieves Like Us
In A Lonely Place
Everything’s Gone Green

