Hear The National’s new song, “Light Years”

Plus more details of their intimate 'An Evening With' shows

The National have released another song from their upcoming album, I Am Easy To Find, due May 17.

Watch a video for “Light Years” below, featuring scenes from I Am Easy To Find’s accompanying short film, directed by Mike Mills:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The film will be premiered in full at The National’s run of ‘An Evening With’ shows in May, which includes a sold out date at London’s Royal Festival Hall on April 18.

Those shows will also feature a band Q&A and an intimate performance with special guests Kate Stables of This Is The Kit, Mina Tindle and more.

The band return for a series of bigger concerts throughout the summer, check their official site for the full itinerary.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The May 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from March 21, and available to order online now – with Neil Young on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Mark Hollis, Jimi Hendrix, Al Green, Oh Sees, Damo Suzuki, Mott The Hoople, Big Thief, Love, Kristin Hersh, Shaun Ryder and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Weyes Blood, Kevin Morby, Richard Dawson, Fat White Family, Shana Cleveland, Drugdealer and Mekons.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.