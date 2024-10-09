Hear Nadia Reid’s new track, “Baby Bright”

Nadia Reid returns with a new track, “Baby Bright“, which you can hear below. This latest release follows “Changed Unchained” which she released last month.
Both tracks will appear on Enter Now Brightness, Reid’s new album which is released by Chrysalis on February 7, 2025. You can pre-order a copy here.
The tracklisting for Enter Now Brightness is:
Emmanuelle
Cry On Cue
Baby Bright
Hold It Up
Changed Unchained
Second Nature
Even Now
Hotel Santa Cruz
Woman Apart
Send It
Down The Line
Reid also plays the UK and ROI. You can buy tickets here.
10.03.25 UK, London – EartH Theatre
11.03.25 UK, Brighton – CHALK
12.03.25 UK, Leeds – Brudenell Social Club
13.03.25 UK, Glasgow – Room 2
14.03.25 UK, Bangor – Court House
15.03.25 IE, Dublin – Whelans
17.03.25 UK, Nottingham – The Bodega
18.03.25 UK, Bristol – Strange Brew
19.03.25 UK, Manchester – YES (Pink Room)