Hear Nadia Reid’s new track, “Baby Bright”

It's from her upcoming album, Enter Now Brightness

By Michael Bonner
Photo: Marieke Macklon

Nadia Reid returns with a new track, “Baby Bright“, which you can hear below. This latest release follows “Changed Unchained” which she released last month.

Both tracks will appear on Enter Now Brightness, Reid’s new album which is released by Chrysalis on February 7, 2025. You can pre-order a copy here.

The tracklisting for Enter Now Brightness is:

Emmanuelle

Cry On Cue

Baby Bright

Hold It Up

Changed Unchained

Second Nature

Even Now

Hotel Santa Cruz

Woman Apart

Send It

Down The Line 

Reid also plays the UK and ROI. You can buy tickets here.

10.03.25 UK, London – EartH Theatre
11.03.25 UK, Brighton – CHALK
12.03.25 UK, Leeds – Brudenell Social Club
13.03.25 UK, Glasgow – Room 2
14.03.25 UK, Bangor – Court House
15.03.25 IE, Dublin – Whelans
17.03.25 UK, Nottingham – The Bodega
18.03.25 UK, Bristol – Strange Brew
19.03.25 UK, Manchester – YES (Pink Room)

