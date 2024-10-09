Hear Nadia Reid’s new track, “Baby Bright”

Nadia Reid returns with a new track, “Baby Bright“, which you can hear below. This latest release follows “Changed Unchained” which she released last month.

Both tracks will appear on Enter Now Brightness, Reid’s new album which is released by Chrysalis on February 7, 2025. You can pre-order a copy here.

The tracklisting for Enter Now Brightness is:

Emmanuelle

Cry On Cue

Baby Bright

Hold It Up

Changed Unchained

Second Nature

Even Now

Hotel Santa Cruz

Woman Apart

Send It

Down The Line

Reid also plays the UK and ROI. You can buy tickets here.

10.03.25 UK, London – EartH Theatre

11.03.25 UK, Brighton – CHALK

12.03.25 UK, Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

13.03.25 UK, Glasgow – Room 2

14.03.25 UK, Bangor – Court House

15.03.25 IE, Dublin – Whelans

17.03.25 UK, Nottingham – The Bodega

18.03.25 UK, Bristol – Strange Brew

19.03.25 UK, Manchester – YES (Pink Room)