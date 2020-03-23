Subscribe
Hear Lucinda Williams’ new song, “Lost Girl”

The nine-minute track is the theme to Netflix thriller, Lost Girls

Sam Richards
Credit: Danny Clinch

Introducing the new Uncut: George Harrison, Lucinda Williams, Syd Barrett and more

There's a moment in Martin Scorsese's documentary George Harrison: Living In The Material World where Harrison reflects, in archive...
The 4th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Apologies for what feels like a massive delay since the last Playlist; crazy deadlines plus, you know, real world...
Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to...
Lucinda Williams has written a song for Liz Garbus’s thriller Lost Girls, which launched on Netflix on Friday (March 20).

The nine-minute “Lost Girl” plays over the film’s closing credits. Listen below:

Speaking of the track, Williams says: “We were very lucky with the amazing band that we were able to put together on very short notice. Within two or three days we had Benmont Tench and Steve Ferrone from the Heartbreakers and Val McCallum, who plays in Jackson Browne’s band, as well as Blake Mills, who used to play in my band several years ago. It was truly an amazing band. I think it was all just meant to be.”

“Lost Girl” doesn’t appear on Williams’ new album Good Souls Better Angels, due out April 24 on Highway 20/Thirty Tigers. However, you can read an extensive interview with Lucinda Williams in the new issue of Uncut, in shops now or available to buy online by clicking here (free P&P for the UK).

George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Uncut – May 2020

Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Uncut – April 2020

Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

