Hear Karen O and Danger Mouse’s new single, “Woman”

Their joint album Lux Prima is out on March 15

Following the release of the title track last year, Karen O and Danger Mouse have issued another single from their upcoming collaborative album Lux Prima.

Hear "Woman" below:

“Woman came like a bolt out of the blue when we were in the studio,” says Karen O. “We did a first pass where I was blurting unintelligible words and Danger Mouse and I were like, ‘Dang! That was intense.’ The atmosphere was volatile with it being just after the election. A lot of people felt helpless like you do when you’re a scared kid looking for assurance that everything is gonna be alright. I like to write songs that anyone can relate to but this one felt especially for the inner child in me that needed the bullies out there to know you don’t f*ck with me. I’m a woman now and I’ll protect that inner girl in me from hell and high water.”

Lux Prima will be released by BMG on March 15. Check out the tracklisting below:

1. Lux Prima

2. Ministry

3. Turn The Light

4. Woman

5. Redeemer

6. Drown

7. Leopard’s Tongue

8. Reveries

9. Nox Lumina

