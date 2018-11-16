Hear a new song by Karen O and Danger Mouse

"Lux Prima" is from a forthcoming joint album

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O has made a joint album with Gnarls Barkley and Black Keys producer Danger Mouse, for release on BMG next year.

Hear the first song from it, “Lux Prima”, below:

“’Lux Prima’ is the first song we wrote for the record,” says Karen O. “After making music for the past twenty years and embarking on making this record with Danger Mouse I knew a couple things: one was that the spirit of collaboration between us was going to be a pure one, and two was that the more I live the less is clear to me. When you create from a blurry place you can go places further than you’ve ever been. I think we both were excited to go far out.”

“With ‘Lux Prima’, we were really looking for a place rather than a sound,” adds Danger Mouse. “It was our first shared destination so we thought we’d take our time getting there. The song itself is a bit of a journey, but all the parts felt like they needed each other. So it became our blueprint in a sense. We wrote the album in deliberate isolation. Along the way asking ourselves lots of questions. We didn’t find many answers, but found it was more about the questions themselves.”

“Lux Prima” will be released as a limited-edition white 12″ with etched b-side on December 14.

