Hear Jeff Tweedy cover Roky Erickson’s “For You (I’d Do Anything)”

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has shared a cover of Roky Erickson’s “For You (I’d Do Anything)”, off his 1995 solo album All That May Do My Rhyme.

The cover is part of Light In The Attic’s upcoming covers compilation May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson, which will be released on July 17 as part of Record Store Day.

Besides Tweedy, the compilation will feature contributions from names such as Margo Price, Neko Case, Ty Segall, Gary Clark Jr and Eve Monsees, Lucinda Williams, and Chelsea Wolfe.

You can hear Tweedy’s cover below.

Erickson, who died in 2019, is remembered as a pioneering figure of the early psychedelic rock scene. He was the founding frontman of the 13th Floor Elevators, beginning his career with them in 1965. In addition to three studio albums released by the band, he had a prolific solo career.

Wilco’s latest studio album was 2019’s Ode To Joy. In our 9/10 review of the record, we said: “Ode To Joy counters the loose and low-stakes nature of Star Wars and Schmilco in a series of finely honed reflections that adds a new perspective to the conversation of politics.”