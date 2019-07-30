Hear Iggy Pop’s new single, “James Bond”

It's the first taster of his upcoming album, Free

Iggy Pop has released the first single from his new album Free, which as Uncut previously reported is due out on Loma Vista / Caroline International on Sept 6.

Hear “James Bond” below:

“This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice,” explains Iggy Pop of Free, which was created in collaboration with jazz trumpeter Leron Thomas and guitarist Noveller AKA Sarah Lipstate.

The surprisingly downbeat album includes takes on poems by Lou Reed (“We Are The People”) and Dylan Thomas (“Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night”).

