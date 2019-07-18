Iggy Pop announces new album, Free

"This album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen"

Iggy Pop has announced that his new album Free will be released by Loma Vista / Caroline International on September 6.

Free was created in collaboration with jazz trumpeter Leron Thomas and guitarist Noveller AKA Sarah Lipstate, and is described in a press release as “a uniquely sombre and contemplative entry in the Iggy Pop canon”.

“This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice,” explains Iggy Pop. “By the end of the tours following Post Pop Depression, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long. But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free. I know that’s an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.”

The album includes takes on poems by Lou Reed (“We Are The People”) and Dylan Thomas (“Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night”). Check out the full tracklisting below:

1. Free

2. Loves Missing

3. Sonali

4. James Bond

5. Dirty Sanchez

6. Glow In The Dark

7. Page

8. We Are The People

9. Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night

10. The Dawn

You can pre-order Free here.

