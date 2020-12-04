Subscribe
News

Hear Iggy Pop sing Elvis Costello’s “No Flag” – in French!

It's the pair's first recorded collaboration

Sam Richards
photos by Ray Di Pietro and Harmony Korine

Trending Now

FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Laura Marling revisits her own records: “It was a magical happening”

From the 2008 debut to 2020's acclaimed Song For Our Daughter
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Jarvis Cocker: “There’s not a lockdown on the human imagination”

The bard of Sheffield looks back over a strange old year
Read more
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

Paul McCartney says he still consults John Lennon when writing songs

"I think, 'OK, what would he think of this? What would he say now?’"
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89)

From the Berlin trilogy to Tin Machine, via Let's Dance
Read more

Elvis Costello has released a new version of “No Flag” from his recent album Hey Clockface.

“No Flag (en Français)” features Iggy Pop on lead vocals, singing in French. Listen below:

Advertisement

Iggy Pop and Elvis Costello have been friends since 1977 but this is the first time they’ve released a song together. In a joint interview over at Rolling Stone, Costello admits that he was deliberately channelling The Stooges on “No Flag”: “That should have been a clue right away. It shared one word and one letter with a famous song of yours, but nobody spotted where it was drawing from, because nobody expects me to take a cue from you.”

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Read More
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.