Hear Iggy Pop sing Elvis Costello’s “No Flag” – in French!

Elvis Costello has released a new version of “No Flag” from his recent album Hey Clockface.

“No Flag (en Français)” features Iggy Pop on lead vocals, singing in French. Listen below:

Advertisement

Iggy Pop and Elvis Costello have been friends since 1977 but this is the first time they’ve released a song together. In a joint interview over at Rolling Stone, Costello admits that he was deliberately channelling The Stooges on “No Flag”: “That should have been a clue right away. It shared one word and one letter with a famous song of yours, but nobody spotted where it was drawing from, because nobody expects me to take a cue from you.”