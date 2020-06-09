Hear Crass’s “They’ve Got A Bomb” remixed by XL’s Richard Russell

Last year, anarcho-punk firebrands Crass made the original stems for their 1978 debut album The Feeding Of The 5000 available as a free download, and invited all-comers to remix one of the tracks.

Now two efforts by ‘name’ remixers Richard Russell (Everything Is Recorded/XL label boss) and experimental synth-pop artist Glasser are being released on 12″, with all proceeds going to the domestic abuse charity, Refuge.

Pre-order the limited edition red vinyl 12″ – due out on July 24 – here, and listen to Richard Russell’s remix of “They’ve Got A Bomb” below:

Create your own remix by downloading the stems to The Feeding Of The 5000 here.