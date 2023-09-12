Hear Cat Power cover Bob Dylan’s “She Belongs To Me” and “Ballad Of A Thin Man”

Cat Power is to release her song-for-song recreation of Bob Dylan‘s legendary 1966 concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert is released on November 10 by Domino and Chan Marshall has shared two songs from the recording, “She Belongs To Me” and “Ballad Of A Thin Man”.
You hear hear them below.
- ORDER NOW: The Who are on the cover of the latest UNCUT
“More than the work of any other songwriter, Dylan’s songs have spoken to me, and inspired me since I first began hearing them at 5 years old,” says Marshall.
As well as Marshall, her band for the electric section of the set was guitarist Arsun Sorrenti, bassist Erik Paparozzi, multi-instrumentalists Aaron Embry (harmonica, piano) and Jordan Summers (organ, Wurlitzer), and drummer Josh Adams.
The full track-listing is:
She Belongs To Me
Fourth Time Around
Visions Of Johanna
It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
Desolation Row
Just Like A Woman
Mr. Tambourine Man
Tell Me, Momma
I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)
Baby, Let Me Follow You Down
Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
One Too Many Mornings
Ballad Of A Thin Man
Like A Rolling Stone