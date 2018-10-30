Hear Cass McCombs’ new single, “Sleeping Volcanoes”

From his new album Tip Of The Sphere, out on February 8

Cass McCombs has announced that his new album Tip Of The Sphere will be released by Anti- on February 8.

It was recorded at Shahzad Ismaily’s Figure 8 Studios in Brooklyn and features the core band of McCombs (guitar, vocals), Dan Horne (bass), Otto Hauser (drums) and Frank LoCrasto (piano, organ, and more), plus a range of special guests.

Hear the first single, “Sleeping Volcanoes”, below:

McCombs describes it as a song about “people passing each other on the sidewalk unaware of the emotional volatility they are brushing past, like a sleeping volcano that could erupt at any moment.”

