Hear Bob Dylan cover Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me To The End Of Love”

On the current North American leg of his Rough & Rowdy Ways tour, Bob Dylan has been surprising his audiences with never-before-played covers of songs by some of his most respected influences and peers, often with a connection to the city he’s in.

In St Louis, he played Chuck Berry’s “Nadine” and “Johnny B Goode”; in Indianapolis he covered John Mellencamp’s “Longest Days”. He’s also been covering numerous Grateful Dead songs.

Last night (October 29) in Montreal, he honoured the city’s most famous musical son by covering Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me To The End Of Love” – from the 1984 album Various Positions – for the very first time. Listen to the audio below:

Dylan’s tour continues down the East Coast of the USA throughout November.