Hear Bill Ryder-Jones’ new track, “This Can’t Go On”

Bill Ryder-Jones has released a new track, “This Can’t Go On”, which is taken from his forthcoming album, Iechyd Da.
You can hear the new track below.
Iechyd Da is Ryder-Jones’ first new record since Yawn in 2018. “I love this album,” says Ryder-Jones, “I haven’t been this proud of a record since A Bad Wind Blows in My Heart.”
This exceptional album is released by Domino on January 12. Iechyd Da is available to pre-order from the Domino store on exclusive coloured vinyl (with postcard), a Dinked-edition coloured vinyl (with exclusive Big Softies 7” & signed sleeve), Indies-exclusive coloured vinyl, standard vinyl, CD and digitally.
The tracklisting for Iechyd Da is:
I Know That It’s Like This (Baby)
A Bad Wind Blow In My Heart pt. 3
If Tomorrow Starts Without Me
We Don’t Need Them
I Hold Something In My Hand
This Can’t Go On
…And The Sea…
Nothing To Be Done
It’s Today Again
Christinha
How Beautiful I Am
Thankfully For Anthony
Nos Da
And here’s Ryder-Jones’ upcoming live dates:
Wednesday 27th September – The Lexington, London
Then into 2024:
Tuesday 12th March – Room 2, Glasgow
Wednesday 13th March – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
Friday 15th March – The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham
Saturday 16th March – New Century Hall, Manchester
Sunday 17th March – Thekla, Bristol
Tuesday 19th March – CHALK, Brighton
Wednesday 20th March – Islington Assembly Hall, London
Thursday 21st March – Content, Liverpool
Saturday 23rd March – Paradiso, Amsterdam
Sunday 24th March – Hafenklang, Hamburg
Monday 25th March – Kantine am Berghain, Berlin
Wednesday 27th March – Trix Bar, Antwerp
Thursday 28th March – La Maroquinerie, Paris
Saturday 30th March – The Workman’s Club, Dublin
Sunday 31st March – Black Box, Belfast