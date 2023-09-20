Hear Bill Ryder-Jones’ new track, “This Can’t Go On”

Bill Ryder-Jones has released a new track, “This Can’t Go On”, which is taken from his forthcoming album, Iechyd Da.

You can hear the new track below.

Iechyd Da is Ryder-Jones’ first new record since Yawn in 2018. “I love this album,” says Ryder-Jones, “I haven’t been this proud of a record since A Bad Wind Blows in My Heart.”

This exceptional album is released by Domino on January 12. Iechyd Da is available to pre-order from the Domino store on exclusive coloured vinyl (with postcard), a Dinked-edition coloured vinyl (with exclusive Big Softies 7” & signed sleeve), Indies-exclusive coloured vinyl, standard vinyl, CD and digitally.

The tracklisting for Iechyd Da is:

I Know That It’s Like This (Baby)

A Bad Wind Blow In My Heart pt. 3

If Tomorrow Starts Without Me

We Don’t Need Them

I Hold Something In My Hand

This Can’t Go On

…And The Sea…

Nothing To Be Done

It’s Today Again

Christinha

How Beautiful I Am

Thankfully For Anthony

Nos Da

And here’s Ryder-Jones’ upcoming live dates:

Wednesday 27th September – The Lexington, London

Then into 2024:

Tuesday 12th March – Room 2, Glasgow

Wednesday 13th March – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Friday 15th March – The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

Saturday 16th March – New Century Hall, Manchester

Sunday 17th March – Thekla, Bristol

Tuesday 19th March – CHALK, Brighton

Wednesday 20th March – Islington Assembly Hall, London

Thursday 21st March – Content, Liverpool

Saturday 23rd March – Paradiso, Amsterdam

Sunday 24th March – Hafenklang, Hamburg

Monday 25th March – Kantine am Berghain, Berlin

Wednesday 27th March – Trix Bar, Antwerp

Thursday 28th March – La Maroquinerie, Paris

Saturday 30th March – The Workman’s Club, Dublin

Sunday 31st March – Black Box, Belfast

