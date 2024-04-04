Hear Beechwood Sparks’ “Torn In Two”

Beechwood Sparks return with their first new music for 12 years. You can hear “Torn In Two” below.
“Torn In Two” is taken from their upcoming studio album, Across The River Of Stars, which is released on July 19 by Curation Records.
Their first album since 2012’s The Tarnished Gold, Across The River Of Stars has been produced by Black Crowes‘ Chris Robinson.
Across The River Of Stars will be available on vinyl, CD and DD formats. You can pre-order a copy here. The tracklisting is:
My Love, My Love
Torn in Two
Falling Forever
Gentle Samurai
Gem
Faded Glory
Dolphin Dance
High Noon
Wild Swans