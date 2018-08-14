Hear another unreleased Joe Strummer track

"Rose Of Erin" features on the forthcoming comp, Joe Strummer 001

Joe Strummer 001, a 32-track anthology of The Clash frontman’s solo output, will be released on September 28.

It contains a number of unreleased tracks – including “Rose Of Erin”, which originates from the unreleased soundtrack to the 1993 Sara Driver film, When Pigs Fly (starring Marianne Faithfull). Hear it below:

You can read a comprehensive review of Joe Strummer 001 in the new issue of Uncut, in shops on Thursday (August 16) or available to buy online later today. The magazine also features an interview with Joe’s wife Lucinda Tait and producer Robert Gordon McHarg III who compiled the anthology.

“Rose of Erin” is available now – along with the tracks “It’s A Rockin’ World” and “London Is Burning” – when you pre-order the album digitally and from the online store.

