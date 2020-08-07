Hear and buy Habibi Funk’s Solidarity With Beirut compilation

Following this week’s terrible disaster in Beirut, one of our favourite reissue labels Habibi Funk have put together a compilation of artists from the city, which is now available on Bandcamp with 100% of proceeds going to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Artists featured include Rogér Fakhr, Ferkat Al Ard and Munir Khauli; none of the tracks have ever been on a reissue before.

You can listen to the compilation below, but most importantly you can pay to download it here – where you can also read more about the featured artists.

<a href="http://habibifunkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/habibi-funk-014-solidarity-with-beirut">Habibi Funk 014: Solidarity With Beirut by Various Artists</a>