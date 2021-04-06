Hear an alternate take of The White Stripes’ “Fell In Love With A Girl”

The next package to land on the doorsteps of subscribers to the Third Man Records Vault is a pretty special one: a 20th anniversary companion album to The White Stripes’ 2001 breakthrough album White Blood Cells.

The double LP package – one white, one red, natch – features 13 previously unreleased tracks or alternate takes from the White Blood Cells sessions and a previously unreleased live recording from Headliners in Louisville, Kentucky on September 6, 2001. Hear an alternate version of “Fell In Love With A Girl” below:

White Blood Cells XX also includes an hour-long DVD documenting the recording of the album at Easley-McCain Recording in Memphis. Watch a teaser for that below:

White Blood Cells XX is currently a Third Man Vault exclusive – you need to sign up here by April 30 to receive the package. Check out the full tracklisting below:

DISC ONE (DEMOS, OUTTAKES AND ALTERNATE MIXES)

Side A:

1. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (previously unreleased boombox demo take 1)

2. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (previously unreleased boombox demo take 2)

3. Hotel Yorba (previously unreleased alternate take live at the Hotel Yorba)

4. Fell In Love With a Girl (previously unreleased alternate take)

5. The Union Forever (previously unreleased working mix without interlude)

6. Offend In Every Way (previously unreleased acoustic boombox demo)

7. That’s Where It’s At (previously unreleased outtake)

Side B:

8. Ooh-Aah (previously unreleased demo)

9. I Can’t Wait (previously unreleased alternate mix)

10. Hey Mary (previously unreleased demo)

11. Feel Like I’m Three Feet Tall (previously unreleased boombox demo)

12. Rated X (previously unreleased alternate take live at the Hotel Yorba)

13. This Protector (previously unreleased alternate take)

DISC TWO (LIVE AT HEADLINERS, LOUISVILLE, KY – SEPTEMBER 6th, 2001)

Side C:

1. When I Hear My Name

2. Death Letter / Grinnin’ In Your Face

3. Lord, Send Me An Angel

4. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)

5. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground

6. Hotel Yorba

7. Truth Doesn’t Make A Noise

8. I Think I Smell A Rat

Side D:

1. Jolene

2. We’re Going To Be Friends

3. Expecting

4. The Union Forever

5. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

6. Apple Blossom

7. Cannon / John The Revelator

﻿8. Astro

9. Boll Weevil