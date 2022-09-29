Hear a version of “Kooks” from David Bowie’s upcoming Hunky Dory box set, Divine Symmetry

David Bowie‘s Hunky Dory album will be released as a deluxe reissue that will include unreleased home demos, live recordings and other rarities from that era.

ORDER NOW: Björk is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

Divine Symmetry (An Alternate Journey Through Hunky Dory) is set to arrive on November 25 via Parlophone and will, across four CDs, feature 48 previously unreleased tracks and demos taken from the 12 months leading up to the release of Hunky Dory in 1971.

The first CD of the collection contains home and hotel room demos of songs that would end up on Hunky Dory, along with unreleased songs like “King Of The City“, “Right On Mother“, “How Lucky You Are (Miss Peculiar)” and “Tired Of My Life“.

Advertisement

Other discs include Bowie’s 1971 John Peel live session, BBC radio recordings, live cuts, the BOWPROMO EP, B-sides, alternate versions of Hunky Dory tracks and more. Coinciding with the reissue’s announcement, Parlophone have shared Bowie’s previously unreleased version of “Kooks“, taken from BBC’s Sounds of the 70s with Bob Harris radio show. Listen to that below:

Also included as part of the box set is a Blu-ray disc that features the 2015 remastered edition of Hunky Dory, and the titular “alternate journey through ‘Hunky Dory” which reimagines the album by replacing each song on the album’s tracklist with a previously-unreleased version. That will also be available as a standalone vinyl edition in February next year.

Additionally, the deluxe reissue contains a 100-page hardcover book with exclusive photos and memorabilia, as well as a 60-page replica of Bowie’s notes from that era, such as handwritten lyrics, costume drawings, and other notes. The collection also contains liner notes contributed by Hunky Dory co-producer Ken Scott and others close to Bowie. Pre-order it here through Bowie’s website, where you can also find the full tracklist.