Hear a remastered version of “Coyote” from Joni Mitchell’s The Asylum Albums (1976-1980)

Joni Mitchell has revealed upcoming plans for her Archives series.

It comprises a new boxed set The Asylum Albums (1976-1980), which features newly remastered versions of Hejira (1976), Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter (1977), Mingus (1979) and the live album, Shadows And Light (1980). All four were recently remastered by Bernie Grundman.

The Asylum Albums (1976-1980) will be released on June 21 in 5-CD and 6-LP 180-gram vinyl (a limited edition of 5,000) versions, as well as digitally. These sets are available to order here.

Accompanying the set is a heartfelt essay penned by Meryl Streep, a lifelong fan of Mitchell’s work. She writes: “It’s not just the artifact – music and lyrics – that Joni gives us. Her artistry leaves us, ourselves, changed. She has shifted things around inside us. And that’s how artists change the world.”

You can hear a remastered version of “Coyote” below.

As if you need it, the tracklisting for The Asylum Albums (1976-1980) is:

Hejira

LP One

Side One

“Coyote” “Amelia” “Furry Sings The Blues” “A Strange Boy” “Hejira

Side Two

“Song For Sharon” “Black Crow” “Blue Motel Room” “Refuge Of The Road”

Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter

LP One

Side One

“Overture – Cotton Avenue” “Talk To Me” “Jericho”

Side Two

“Paprika Plains”

LP Two

Side One

“Otis And Marlena” “The Tenth World” “Dreamland”

Side Two

“Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter” “Off Night Backstreet” “The Silky Veils Of Ardor”

Mingus

LP One

Side One

“Happy Birthday 1975” “God Must Be A Boogie Man” “Funeral” (Rap) “A Chair In The Sky” “The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey”

Side Two

“I’s A Muggin” (Rap) “Sweet Sucker Dance” “Coin In The Pocket” (Rap) “The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines” “Lucky” (Rap) “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat”

Shadows And Light

LP One

Side One

Introduction “In France They Kiss On Main Street” “Edith And The Kingpin” “Coyote” “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat”

Side Two

“The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines” “Amelia” Pat’s Solo “Hejira”

LP Two

Side One

“Black Crow” Don’s Solo “Dreamland” “Free Man In Paris” Band Introduction “Furry Sings The Blues”

Side Two

“Why Do Fools Fall In Love” “Shadows And Light” “God Must Be A Boogie Man” “Woodstock”

The Asylum Albums (1976-1980)

CD Track Listing

Hejira

“Coyote” “Amelia” “Furry Sings The Blues” “A Strange Boy” “Hejira “Song For Sharon” “Black Crow” “Blue Motel Room” “Refuge Of The Road”

Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter

“Overture – Cotton Avenue” “Talk To Me” “Jericho” “Paprika Plains” “Otis And Marlena” “The Tenth World” “Dreamland” “Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter” “Off Night Backstreet” “The Silky Veils Of Ardor”

Mingus

“Happy Birthday 1975” “God Must Be A Boogie Man” “Funeral” (Rap) “A Chair In The Sky” “The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey” “I’s A Muggin” (Rap) “Sweet Sucker Dance” “Coin In The Pocket” (Rap) “The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines” “Lucky” (Rap) “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat”

Shadows And Light

Disc One

Introduction “In France They Kiss On Main Street” “Edith And The Kingpin” “Coyote” “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat” “The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines” “Amelia” Pat’s Solo “Hejira”

Disc Two

“Black Crow” Don’s Solo “Dreamland” “Free Man In Paris” Band Introduction “Furry Sings The Blues” “Why Do Fools Fall In Love” “Shadows And Light” “God Must Be A Boogie Man” “Woodstock”