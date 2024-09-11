Hear a previously unreleased live version of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young performing “Helplessly Hoping” at the Fillmore East, 1969

David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young are releasing a newly-discovered live set recorded during the band’s September 20, 1969, concert at the Fillmore East in New York.

Live At The Fillmore East, 1969 will be available on 2xLP and CD. Pre-order here.

You can hear a previously unreleased live version of “Helplessly Hoping” below.

Stephen Stills and Neil Young compiled and mixed the original eight-track concert recordings with John Hanlon at Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles. The audio is AAA lacquer cut for the vinyl release to provide the highest audio fidelity.

​Said Young recently: “We mixed at Sunset Sound – the analog echo chamber, no digital echo. We’re staying all analog throughout the production…Pure. Analog. No digital – an Analog Original.”

Live At The Fillmore East, 1969 tracklisting is:

LP

​Acoustic Set

Side One

“Suite: Judy Blue Eyes”

“Blackbird”

“Helplessly Hoping”

“Guinnevere”

“Lady Of The Island”

​

Side Two

“Go Back Home”

“On The Way Home”

“4 + 20”

“Our House”

“I’ve Loved Her So Long”

“You Don’t Have To Cry”

​

Electric Set

Side One

“Long Time Gone”

“Wooden Ships”

“Bluebird Revisited”

“Sea Of Madness”

​

Side Two

“Down By The River”

“Find The Cost Of Freedom”

​

