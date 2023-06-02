Hear a previously unreleased John Coltrane / Eric Dolphy live track from 1961

Impulse! have unearthed another previously unheard John Coltrane live recording, this time from his short-lived 1961 quintet with Eric Dolphy.

Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy will be released on July 14. Hear a track from it, “Impressions”, below:

Recently discovered in the sound archives of The New York Public Library For The Performing Arts, the recordings were made by engineer Rich Alderson as part of a test of The Village Gate’s new soundsystem in August 1961. They capture Coltrane’s month-long residency at the club with his quintet of McCoy Tyner, Reggie Workman, Elvin Jones and Eric Dolphy. All 80 minutes of music on the album are previously unreleased.

You can pre-order Evenings At The Village Gate (including a limited orange vinyl variant) here.