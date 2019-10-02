Happy Mondays to release The Early EPs box set

Watch a new Pete Fowler video for 1986 track "The Egg"
Happy Mondays have announced the release of a 4×12″ coloured vinyl box set called The Early EPs on October 25.
It contains reproductions of the band’s first four EPs: Forty Five (1985), Freaky Dancin/The Egg (1986), Tart Tart (1987) and 24 Hour Party People (1987). Watch a new animated video by Pete Fowler for “The Egg” below:
check out the Happy Mondays' tour schedule for the rest of 2019 below:
OCT 24 Aberdeen, Music Hall
OCT 25 Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre
OCT 26 Glasgow, O2 Academy
OCT 31 London, Roundhouse
NOV 1 Southend On Sea, Cliffs Pavilion
NOV 2 Cambridge, Corn Exchange
NOV 7 Brighton, Brighton Dome
NOV 8 Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
NOV 9 Portsmouth, Pyramids Centre
NOV 15 Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 Academy
NOV 16 Scunthorpe, Baths Hall
NOV 21 Manchester, Manchester Academy
NOV 22 Sheffield, O2 Academy
NOV 23 Bristol, O2 Academy
NOV 28 Oxford, O2 Academy
NOV 29 Cardiff, Great Uni Hall
NOV 30 Nottingham, Rock City
DEC 3 Cork, Cyprus Avenue
DEC 4 Belfast, Limelight
DEC 5 Dublin, Vicar Street
DEC 6 Liverpool, Liverpool University Guild Of Students
DEC 7 Leeds, O2 Academy
DEC 12 Norwich, Waterfront
DEC 13 Northampton, Roadmender
DEC 14 Birmingham, O2 Institute
DEC 18 Frome, Cheese & Grain
DEC 19 Bournemouth, O2 Academy
DEC 20 Guildford, G Live
Vinyl reissues of the first four Happy Mondays albums – Squirrel And G-man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out), Bummed, Pills ’N’ Thrills And Bellyaches and Yes Please! – will follow later this year.
