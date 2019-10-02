Happy Mondays to release The Early EPs box set

Watch a new Pete Fowler video for 1986 track "The Egg"

Happy Mondays have announced the release of a 4×12″ coloured vinyl box set called The Early EPs on October 25.

It contains reproductions of the band’s first four EPs: Forty Five (1985), Freaky Dancin/The Egg (1986), Tart Tart (1987) and 24 Hour Party People (1987). Watch a new animated video by Pete Fowler for “The Egg” below:

check out the Happy Mondays' tour schedule for the rest of 2019 below:

OCT 24 Aberdeen, Music Hall

OCT 25 Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre

OCT 26 Glasgow, O2 Academy

OCT 31 London, Roundhouse

NOV 1 Southend On Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

NOV 2 Cambridge, Corn Exchange

NOV 7 Brighton, Brighton Dome

NOV 8 Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

NOV 9 Portsmouth, Pyramids Centre

NOV 15 Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 Academy

NOV 16 Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

NOV 21 Manchester, Manchester Academy

NOV 22 Sheffield, O2 Academy

NOV 23 Bristol, O2 Academy

NOV 28 Oxford, O2 Academy

NOV 29 Cardiff, Great Uni Hall

NOV 30 Nottingham, Rock City

DEC 3 Cork, Cyprus Avenue

DEC 4 Belfast, Limelight

DEC 5 Dublin, Vicar Street

DEC 6 Liverpool, Liverpool University Guild Of Students

DEC 7 Leeds, O2 Academy

DEC 12 Norwich, Waterfront

DEC 13 Northampton, Roadmender

DEC 14 Birmingham, O2 Institute

DEC 18 Frome, Cheese & Grain

DEC 19 Bournemouth, O2 Academy

DEC 20 Guildford, G Live

Vinyl reissues of the first four Happy Mondays albums – Squirrel And G-man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out), Bummed, Pills ’N’ Thrills And Bellyaches and Yes Please! – will follow later this year.

