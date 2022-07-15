Subscribe
Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder has died aged 58

Ryder, who was frontman Shaun Ryder's brother, was called a "true pioneer and legend" in a tribute from the band

By Will Richards
Paul Ryder
Paul Ryder performing with Happy Mondays in 2017. Image: Andrew Benge / Redferns

Paul Ryder, bassist of Happy Mondays and brother of frontman Shaun, has died at the age of 58.

The news was revealed by the band on social media, with no cause of death or further details yet given.

They wrote: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning. A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed.

“We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. Long live his funk x”

Ryder formed the band alongside brother Shaun in 1980, playing through until their initial split in 1993. While not joining a reunion the band held in 2004, he did rejoin Happy Mondays for a further set of reunion dates in 2012, which had continued for the following decade to the present day.

Tributes from those in the Manchester music scene and beyond have been pouring in for Ryder online since the news was announced, with Ian Brown writing: “REST IN PEACE PAUL RYDER A GREAT FRIEND A GREAT MUSICIAN A GREAT FELLA BIG LOVE TO AMELIA JACOB SONNY CHICO AND THE FAMILY AND BAND LOVE YA LONGTIME PABS X”

Haçienda DJ Dave Haslam added: Really very sorry to hear of the death of Paul Ryder – he made a massive contribution to Happy Mondays and was good company and a top fella RIP.”

See more tributes to Ryder below.

 

The band were set to headline London’s Kaleidoscope Festival next weekend (July 23) at Alexandra Palace, and played Buckinghamshire’s Bigfoot Festival last month.

Originally published on NME
