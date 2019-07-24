Guests revealed for Richard Thompson’s 70th birthday show

David Gilmour! Bob Mould! Maddy Prior! Derek Smalls! and many more

An incredible line-up of special guests has been revealed for Richard Thompson’s 70th birthday celebration show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 30.

It includes (deep breath) Alistair Anderson, Ashley Hutchings, Bob Mould, Christine Collister, Danny Thompson, Dave Mattacks, Dave Pegg, David Gilmour, Derek Smalls, Eliza Carthy, Hugh Cornwell, Jack Thompson, James Walbourne, Judith Owen, Kami Thompson, Kate Rusby, Linda Thompson, Loudon Wainwright III, Maddy Prior, Marc Ellington, Martin Carthy, Olivia Chaney, Simon Nicol, Teddy Thompson and Zara Phillips.

The show has long since sold out, but a press releases advises checking for the release of last minute tickets here.

