Gruff Rhys unveils new solo album, Pang!

Gruff Rhys has announced that his new solo album Pang! will be released by Rough Trade on September 13.

The album was recorded over the last 18 months with South African electronic artist Muzi. Listen to the title track below:

“‘Pang!’ is a Welsh language song with an English title,” explains Rhys. “It started life as a folk reel and soon expanded into a ‘list’ song, listing various reasons for pangs; hunger, regret, twitter, pain, bad design etc. Using the English word pang in a Welsh language track may appear weird but I suppose it’s like using the French word ‘magazine’ in an English song. In that it’s slightly pretentious but completely acceptable.”

You can pre-order Pang! here and check out Gruff Rhys' tourdates for the rest of 2019 below:

US TOURDATES

5th Sept – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Rooftop – US

7th Sept – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Festival – US

9th Sept – Chicago, IL – Hiedout – US

10th Sept – Kansas City, MO – recordBar – US

13th Sept – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon – US

15th Sept – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel – US

EU TOUR DATES

21st Sept – Bethesda, Wales, Gwyl Ara Deg – UK – sold out

15th Oct – Sage Gateshead – UK

16th Oct – Spree fest Paisley, Scotland – UK

18th Oct – Sŵn fest, Cardiff – UK

19th Oct – Future Days Festival, Birmingham – UK

20th Oct – Yes, Manchester – UK

21st Oct – Stoney’s field, Cambridge – UK

23rd Oct – Earth, London – UK

6th Nov – Paris – Le Pop-UP du Label – FR

7th Nov – Utrecht – Le Guess Who Fest – NL

8th Nov – Gent – Democrazy – BE

9th Nov – Berlin – Privatclub – DE

