Grateful Dead announce 50th anniversary reissue of From The Mars Hotel

Grateful Dead have announced the latest instalment in their ongoing reissue programme – a 50th anniversary Deluxe Edition of 1974’s From The Mars Hotel.

Released June 21 by Rhino, this Deluxe Edition is a 3CD and digital set, featuring a remastered edition of the original album enhanced with two demos from the era and a complete, previously unreleased concert from the 1974 tour in support of the album.

Below, you can hear a demo of “Wave That Flag” – the song that became “U.S. Blues“.

And you can pre-order From The Mars Hotel Deluxe Edition by clicking here.

The tracklisting is:

Disc 1

U.S. Blues

China Doll

Unbroken Chain

Loose Lucy

Scarlet Begonias

Pride Of Cucamonga

Money Money

Ship Of Fools

Bonus Tracks

China Doll (Demo)

Wave That Flag (Demo)

Disc 2

Live From the University of Nevada, Reno, May 12, 1974

Sugaree

Mexicali Blues

Tennessee Jed

Jack Straw

Brown-Eyed Women

Beat It On Down The Line

China Cat Sunflower>

I Know You Rider

El Paso

U.S. Blues

Greatest Story Ever Told

It Must Have Been The Roses

Me And Bobby McGee

Disc 3

Live From the University of Nevada, Reno, May 12, 1974

Deal

Around And Around

Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo

Truckin’>

The Other One>

Row Jimmy

Big River

Ship Of Fools

Sugar Magnolia

In addition to the 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, a remaster of the original album will be released on June 21 as a single 180-gram black vinyl LP, limited edition Neon Pink vinyl, limited edition “Ugly Rumors” custom vinyl exclusive to Dead.net, and a zoetrope picture disc. These variants can be pre-ordered here.