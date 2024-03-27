Grateful Dead announce 50th anniversary reissue of From The Mars Hotel

Grateful Dead have announced the latest instalment in their ongoing reissue programme – a 50th anniversary Deluxe Edition of 1974’s From The Mars Hotel.
Released June 21 by Rhino, this Deluxe Edition is a 3CD and digital set, featuring a remastered edition of the original album enhanced with two demos from the era and a complete, previously unreleased concert from the 1974 tour in support of the album.
Below, you can hear a demo of “Wave That Flag” – the song that became “U.S. Blues“.
And you can pre-order From The Mars Hotel Deluxe Edition by clicking here.
The tracklisting is:
Disc 1
U.S. Blues
China Doll
Unbroken Chain
Loose Lucy
Scarlet Begonias
Pride Of Cucamonga
Money Money
Ship Of Fools
Bonus Tracks
China Doll (Demo)
Wave That Flag (Demo)
Disc 2
Live From the University of Nevada, Reno, May 12, 1974
Sugaree
Mexicali Blues
Tennessee Jed
Jack Straw
Brown-Eyed Women
Beat It On Down The Line
China Cat Sunflower>
I Know You Rider
El Paso
U.S. Blues
Greatest Story Ever Told
It Must Have Been The Roses
Me And Bobby McGee
Disc 3
Live From the University of Nevada, Reno, May 12, 1974
Deal
Around And Around
Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo
Truckin’>
The Other One>
Row Jimmy
Big River
Ship Of Fools
Sugar Magnolia
In addition to the 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, a remaster of the original album will be released on June 21 as a single 180-gram black vinyl LP, limited edition Neon Pink vinyl, limited edition “Ugly Rumors” custom vinyl exclusive to Dead.net, and a zoetrope picture disc. These variants can be pre-ordered here.