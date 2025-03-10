Gillian Welch & David Rawlings have announced a UK and Ireland tour in support of their recent album Woodland, Uncut’s #2 album of 2024.

The duo will play the following six dates in October – their first UK headline tour since 2011 and their only European shows of 2025:

Weds 22 Oct DUBLIN Vicar Street

Thur 23 Oct DUBLIN Vicar Street

Sat 25 Oct MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Sun 26 Oct LONDON Palladium

Mon 27 Oct LONDON Palladium

Weds 29 Oct GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall

Tickets go on-sale Friday (March 14) at 10am from here.