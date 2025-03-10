Gillian Welch & David Rawlings have announced a UK and Ireland tour in support of their recent album Woodland, Uncut’s #2 album of 2024.
The duo will play the following six dates in October – their first UK headline tour since 2011 and their only European shows of 2025:
Weds 22 Oct DUBLIN Vicar Street
Thur 23 Oct DUBLIN Vicar Street
Sat 25 Oct MANCHESTER O2 Apollo
Sun 26 Oct LONDON Palladium
Mon 27 Oct LONDON Palladium
Weds 29 Oct GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall
Tickets go on-sale Friday (March 14) at 10am from here.