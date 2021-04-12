Subscribe
George Martin’s ‘Ray Cathode’ tracks to be reissued

Expect a limited run of 100 numbered, 12-Inch vinyl copies

By Michael Bonner
Credit: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Two electronic instrumental tracks from George Martin dating from the early Sixties are being reissued.

A collaboration with BBC Radiophonic Workshop’s Maddalena Fagandini, “Time Beat” and “Waltz in Orbit” were first released in April 1962 as a Parlophone single, shortly before Martin first met The Beatles.

They are due to be reissued on May 1 as a limited run of 100 numbered, 12-inch vinyl EPs. The songs have been newly remastered by Craig Leon, with new remixes by SPARKLE DIVISION and Drum & Lace. They are sold exclusively by dublab, with all proceeds benefiting dublab’s nonprofit community radio programming and mission.

Pre-order copies have sold out online, but look for them when they’re released on May 1.

The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
