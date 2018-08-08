George Harrison’s Cavern guitar up for auction

His 1963 Maton Mastersound MS-500 likely to fetch upwards of £300k

The guitar that George Harrison played at The Beatles’ last ever Cavern Club show is to be auctioned next month.

1963 Maton Mastersound MS-500 was loaned to Harrison in the summer of 1963 by Barratts in Manchester while his Gretsch Country Gentleman was being repaired.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

Although his Gretsch was quickly returned, Harrison kept the Maton for a few months, playing it at concerts throughout July and August 1963, including The Beatles’ last performance at The Cavern Club in Liverpool on August 3.

After the Maton was returned to Barratts, it was picked up by Roy Barber of Dave Berry And The Cruisers. Barber’s widow Val auctioned it in 2002, and it was auctioned again in 2015 with a listed ‘sold’ price of $485,000. For the auction on September 12 at Gardiner Houlgate near Bath, the guitar has been given an estimate of £300,000 – £400,000.

Also going under the hammer is a Pink Floyd amplifier, a guitar owned by Steve Howe and an acoustic guitar used by the Bee Gees’ Maurice Gibb to compose “Jive Talkin'”.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Rod Stewart on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Pixies, The Byrds, Jess Williamson, Liverpool’s post-punk scene, Sly Stone, Gruff Rhys, White Denim, Beth Orton, Mary Lattimore and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Oh Sees, Cowboy Junkies, Elephant Micah, Papa M and Odetta Hartman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.