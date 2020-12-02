Subscribe
Fleet Foxes announce winter solstice livestream

Robin Pecknold will play live in a Brooklyn church on Dec 21

Sam Richards
Credit: Emily Johnston

Fleet Foxes released their superb fourth album Shore – which figures highly in Uncut’s end-of-year charts – on the autumnal equinox. Now bandleader Robin Pecknold will follow that up with a solo acoustic livestream on the winter solstice.

He’ll play live from St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, NY, on December 22 at 9pm ET (2am GMT) with the performance available on-demand until December 24. The show will feature a guest appearance from the Resistance Revival Chorus, a collective of more than 60 women and non-binary singers.

Tickets for the livestream are available here.

Advertisement

In addition, budding remixers will be interested to learn that all the stems for Shore will be made available via Bandcamp this Friday (December 4). “This is eleven hours of all of the album’s isolated tracks, solo’d drums, vocals, horns, bass, guitars – every individual piece of every song untangled and laid bare,” says Pecknold. “These aren’t royalty free, but any and all remixing / sampling / twisting / creative reuse and reimagining for your personal, non-commercial use is highly encouraged. And if you want to sample for commercial release, just get in touch. Enjoy!”

Advertisement

Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
