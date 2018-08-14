Exclusive! Hear the whole of Oh Sees’ new album, Smote Reverser

Enjoy their expansive, psychedelic newie ahead of its release on Friday

On Friday (August 17), John Dwyer’s thundering psych-rock outfit Oh Sees – known also as Thee Oh Sees, The Oh Sees and OCS – release their excellent new album, Smote Reverser.

In the current issue of Uncut, we hailed its “exploration of an uncluttered stage of rhythm and space, Dwyer’s guitar providing insterstellar interference”, with the opening tracks “discovering an evolutionary moment between Can’s ‘Oh Yeah’ and Deep Purple’s heavy departure from psychedelic garage.”

You can read the full review in the current issue of Uncut – on sale now – while listening to the whole album exclusively below:



Oh Sees tour the UK soon, dates below:



31/08 – Margate – Winter Gardens

1/09 – Dorset – End Of The Road Festival

2/09 – Bristol – O2 Academy

3/09 – London – O2 The Forum

