Exclusive! Hear The Wedding Present’s new single, featuring Louise Wener

As revealed in the new issue of Uncut, The Wedding Present are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Hit Parade caper – where they released a 7″ single every month throughout 1992 – by doing it all over again in 2022.

The first instalment of their new 24 Songs project will be “We Should Be Together”, featuring Sleeper’s Louise Wener. Hear the single version exclusively below:

“We Should Be Together” will be released on 7″ vinyl in January, backed with a new track called “Don’t Give Up Without A Fight”. You can sign up for the 24 Songs subscription here. Individual singles and a collector’s box can be ordered from the same site or via all participating record shops.

You can read more about 24 Songs via an interview with The Wedding Present’s David Gedge in the December 2021 issue of Uncut – out now with David Bowie on the cover.