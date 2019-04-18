Exclusive CD curated by The National free with the latest issue of Uncut

The band's selection includes Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten, Cat Power, The Breeders

The National have exclusively curated a free CD with the new issue of Uncut – which is in shops now and also available to buy online.

The 15 track collection brings together songs by close friends and collaborators. Among them are Sharon Van Etten, Bon Iver, The Breeders, This Is The Kit and Cat Power.

“The National became a big group of collaborators a long time ago,” frontman Matt Berninger tels us. “Carin [wife] has been writing lyrics with The National for 12 years. Kyle [Resnick] and Ben [Lanz] play live with us. There’s Padma Newsome, Thomas Barlett, Lais Hannigan, Justin Vernon, Sharon Van Etten…”

The tracklisting is:

LANZ – ‘Auckland’ [feat. James McAlister]

THIS IS THE KIT – ‘Bashed Out’

DEERHUNTER – ‘Plains’

THOMAS BARTLETT & NICO MUHLY – ‘Dominic’

SHARON VAN ETTEN – ‘Give Out’

KHRUANGBIN – ‘Lady And Man’

BON IVER – ‘8 (circle)’

THE BREEDERS – ‘Walking With A Killer’

LISA HANNIGAN – ‘Snow’

STILL CORNERS – ‘Submarine’

BIG THIEF – ‘UFOF’

PADMA NEWSOME – ‘Cloud Theory’

MOSES SUMNEY – ‘Don’t Bother Calling’

CAT POWER – ‘Horizon’

BRYCE DESSNER / SO PERCUSSION – ‘Music For Wood And Strings: Section 1’

The issue also includes an exclusive interview with the band where they discuss their ambitious new album, I Am Easy To Find. We travel to the band’s remote HQ in the Hudson Valley to discover a band trying to redefine themselves, 20 years into their career. There are unexpected collaborations, “blurry ideas”, a sympathetic filmmaker, sibling “alchemy” and radical reinvention. “Five guys talking about their problems? I got tired of that long ago,” says Matt Berninger.

The June 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from April 18, and available to order online now – with Pink Floyd on the cover. The issue comes with a unique 15-track CD curated for Uncut by The National, who also speak exclusively to us inside the issue.

