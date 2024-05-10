End Of The Road Festival 2024 day splits revealed!

The day splits have been announced for this year’s End Of The Road Festival, which runs from August 29 – September 1 at Wiltshire’s Larmer Tree Gardens.

Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Richard Dawson will kick things off on Thursday, while IDLES return to Larmer Tree Gardens this time taking the billing reins on Friday. They top a supporting bill including Sleater-Kinney and Baxter Dury as well as Garden Stage headliners Lankum and Mdou Moctar.

Saturday is topped by Slowdive who will follow Jockstrap. Richard Hawley, Phosphorescent and Camera Obscura grace the Garden Stage,

Fever Ray will bring the Woods Stage to a close on Sunday, with strong support from Altin Gün and the Big Top is closed by Cornelius. In the Garden, there’ll be the welcome return of Yo La Tengo and Ty Segall.

We’re proud to once again be partnering with End Of The Road for what promises to be a brilliant festival. We’ll also be bringing you our usual on-site Q&As from the Talking Heads stage. More on those soon…

