Elton John announces new UK leg of farewell tour

He'll play 14 arena shows in November and December 2020

Elton John has announced a new UK leg of his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

He’ll play 14 arena shows in November and December 2020, full dates below:

November 2020

Fri 6th The O2, London

Sat 7th The O2, London

Mon 9th Arena, Birmingham

Weds 11th Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Fri 13th Echo Arena, Liverpool

Sat 14th Echo Arena, Liverpool

Tue 17th Arena, Manchester

Fri 20th The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen

Sat 21st The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen

Tue 24th The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Wed 25th The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Sat 28th Arena, Manchester

Mon 30th SSE Arena, Belfast

December 2020

Mon 7th First Direct Arena, Leeds

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 16 from here. There are various pre-sales and VIP packages available, for full details visit Elton John’s official site.

