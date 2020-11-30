Subscribe
Duran Duran, Chic and Grace Jones to play BST Hyde Park 2021

Postponed show will now go ahead on July 11

Sam Richards
photos by Jill Furmanovsky, Nefer Suvio, Andrea Klarin

Duran Duran will headline BST Hyde Park on Sunday July 11, 2021, supported by Nile Rodgers & Chic and Grace Jones.

Duran Duran were originally due to the play the festival this year; anyone who bought tickets for that event is guaranteed tickets for the new date if they rebook.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday December 9 from here.

It will be Duran Duran’s first London show in six years, and their only London show of 2021. The band are currently readying a follow-up to 2015’s Paper Gods. Last year they were pictured in the studio with Mark Ronson, Blur’s Graham Coxon and Swedish singer-songwriter Lykke Li.

