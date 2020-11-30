Duran Duran, Chic and Grace Jones to play BST Hyde Park 2021

Duran Duran will headline BST Hyde Park on Sunday July 11, 2021, supported by Nile Rodgers & Chic and Grace Jones.

Duran Duran were originally due to the play the festival this year; anyone who bought tickets for that event is guaranteed tickets for the new date if they rebook.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday December 9 from here.

It will be Duran Duran’s first London show in six years, and their only London show of 2021. The band are currently readying a follow-up to 2015’s Paper Gods. Last year they were pictured in the studio with Mark Ronson, Blur’s Graham Coxon and Swedish singer-songwriter Lykke Li.