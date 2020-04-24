Dion’s new album features Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Van Morrison and more

Dion has announced that his new album Blues With Friends will be released on June 5 through Joe Bonamassa’s Keeping The Blues Alive Records.

Joining Dion on this set of 12 original blues numbers is a fairly staggering array of guests, including Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Van Morrison, Jeff Beck, Billy Gibbons, Brian Setzer, Sonny Landreth, Samantha Fish, Steven Van Zandt, Patti Scialfa and more.

Hear the first single “Blues Comin’ On”, featuring Joe Bonamassa, below:

“Dion knows how to sing, and he knows just the right way to craft these songs, these blues songs,” writes none other than Bob Dylan, in the album’s liner notes. “He’s got some friends here to help him out, some true luminaries. But in the end, it’s Dion by himself alone, and that masterful voice of his that will keep you returning to share these blues songs with him.”

The album is available to pre-order here. 10% of all profits will be donated back to the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation for promoting music education to students and schools in need.