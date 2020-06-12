David Gilmour to release new music via Polly Samson’s audiobook

Polly Samson will release the self-narrated audiobook of her Hydra-set novel A Theatre For Dreamers on June 25. It features original music throughout from her husband David Gilmour, including the premiere of his new single “Yes I Have Ghosts”.

Inspired by a character from the novel and co-written by Samson, “Yes I Have Ghosts” will be released separately a week later.

Polly Samson says: “We didn’t set out to work together on the audiobook, but lockdown meant I had to narrate and I’m grateful to David Gilmour for stepping in to the producer’s chair. We wanted to explore the creative possibilities of the format and produce something new, refreshing and innovative.”

David Gilmour comments: “The audiobook format has so much untapped potential, and I am surprised more musicians have not creatively collaborated with authors, narrators, and audiobook producers in this way before. The two worlds seem to seamlessly link, and music can really help to bring audiobooks to life in unexpected new ways. We were also lucky to have our daughter Romany in lockdown with us to contribute harp and additional vocals.”