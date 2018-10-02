David Bowie’s Glastonbury 2000 show gets official release

His famous headline performance is out on LP, CD and DVD on November 30

David Bowie’s Glastonbury 2000 set – regarded as one of the greatest festival performances of all-time – will be released in audio and video formats on November 30 by Parlophone in association with BBC Studios and Glastonbury Festivals Ltd.

David Bowie: Glastonbury 2000 comes in 3xLP and 2xCD formats, each featuring the full 21-song set, while a special 2xCD+1xDVD edition also features the video of the entire show, only 30 minutes of which has ever been broadcast on TV before.

All formats feature Bowie’s diary, originally written for Time Out, which documents him preparing for the show: “As of 1990 I got through the rest of the 20th century without having to do a big hits show. Yes, yes, I know I did four or five hits on the later shows but I held out pretty well I thought… big, well known songs will litter the field at Glastonbury this year. Well, with a couple of quirks of course.”

David Bowie: Glastonbury 2000 features new artwork from Jonathan Barnbrook and notes from the author and journalist Caitlin Moran.

Peruse the tracklisting for David Bowie: Glastonbury 2000 below:

CD 1

Introduction (Greensleeves)

Wild Is The Wind

China Girl

Changes

Stay

Life On Mars?

Absolute Beginners

Ashes To Ashes

Rebel Rebel

Little Wonder

Golden Years

CD 2

Fame

All The Young Dudes

The Man Who Sold The World

Station To Station

Starman

Hallo Spaceboy

Under Pressure

Ziggy Stardust

“Heroes”

Let’s Dance

I’m Afraid Of Americans

