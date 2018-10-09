Creedence Clearwater Revival’s catalogue reissued as deluxe box set

The Studio Albums Collection includes half-speed vinyl remasters of all seven albums

A new Creedence Clearwater Revival box set will be released by Craft Recordings on November 30, featuring half-speed vinyl remasters of all the band’s seven studio albums, originally released from 1968-1972.

The Studio Albums Collection comprises Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country, Green River, Willy And The Poor Boys, Cosmo’s Factory, Pendulum and Mardi Gras, plus an 80-page book featuring new liner notes from music journalist Roy Trakin, archival photos and reproductions of band ephemera.

